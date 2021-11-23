Pooja Hegde's 'Dream' Involves Amitabh Bachchan And It Just Came True

Pooja Hegde shared this image (Image courtesy: hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde on Monday shared a post, where she is seen shooting with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Pooja Hegde's dream of sharing screen space with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has come true. She ticked off another dream from her bucket list. Sharing on Instagram, Pooja Hegde wrote: "The man. The legend. Shooting with him is a dream I can finally tick off my dream list. Enough said. Stay tuned for more." The actress has not revealed much about the project and this will be the first time, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screen space with the actor, Amitabh Bachchan. Pooja's latest post has got her instafans all excited as she ventures on a new journey.

Recently Pooja Hegde also celebrated her '16 million followers' on instagram and thanked her fans for all the love and support. The actress shared a reel and captioned: "Woke up to 16 million on Instagram today. Thank you for the love. Hope to continue to entertain, encourage and hopefully, inspire."

The popular actress made her debut in Bollywood in Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial, Mohenjo Daro alongside Hrithik Roshan in 2016. Last week, Pooja Hegde returned from Maldives and has resumed her shooting. On the work front, Pooja Hegde has Radhe Shyam lined up during the Sankranthi festival.