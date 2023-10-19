Pooja Hegde's Holiday Mood Summed Up: 'Tan Lines And Good Times'

Pooja Hegde shared this image. (Courtesy: PoojaHegde)

Please do not disturb Pooja Hegde. She is having a blast in the Maldives. The actress jetted off to the island nation to celebrate her birthday. She turned 33 on October 13. Best part? The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star has been actively sharing pictures on Instagram. From relaxing on a hammock to cycling on the beach, Pooja's Maldives album is full of lazy sun-kissed moments. On Wednesday, Pooja Hegde dropped a video of herself. In the clip, the actress, dressed in a pink monokini, is seen enjoying her time on the beach. We can hear Taylor Swift's hit track Lover playing in the background. Along with the video, she wrote, “Tan lines and good times.”

Hey fans, please make a note. Pooja Hegde highly recommends “some fresh air therapy.” On Tuesday, the actress was seen demonstrating what a relaxing vacation looks like. In the pics, Pooja Hegde is seen soaking in ‘vitamin sea'. She looks cute in a black bralette and denim shorts. Her monochrome striped shirt checks the vibe. Her caption read, “Would highly recommend some fresh air therapy.”

Pooja Hegde also made sure to treat her fans to the mandatory sunset click. The actress dropped a couple of pictures on Monday, wherein she is seen posing against a breathtaking view. For the golden hour, she picked a white full-sleeved top and pink printed shorts. She wrote, “Chasing sunsets.”

Pooja Hegde's sartorial picks for her beach vacation have rightly declared her the “Island baby”. A few days back, she dropped a photo of herself in the mint green monokini.

Before this, Pooja Hegde dropped pics from her bicycle ride on the beach. The actress, dressed in a strapless beige co-ord set, looks super happy. She also thanked all her fans for the special birthday wishes. Pooja Hegde wrote, “Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Will respond to all your messages soon…for now, be right back... wheeeeee.”

Pooja Hegde also gave us a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebration in Maldives. On October 13, she shared a couple of pictures of herself with the birthday cake. The actress is seen making a wish before cutting the cake. We also got a glance at their party snack—two large pizzas. Along with the pictures she wrote, “Birthday wishes… Blessed.”

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress has Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan in the kitty.