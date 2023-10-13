Pooja Hegde Spent Her Birthday With Shahid Kapoor On The Sets Of A New Film

Image instagrammed by Pooja. (Courtesy: PoojaHegde

It's a double treat for Pooja Hegde. The actor spent her birthday on the sets of her new film with Shahid Kapoor, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and director Rosshan Andrrews. The title of the film is not unveiled yet. Welcoming Pooja Hegde on board, the official Instagram handle of Roy Kapur films shared a post. The caption read, "Our thrilling action-packed adventure just got a lot more exciting with birthday girl @hegdepooja joining us on this journey. Wishing a stellar day of fun and happiness to our lovely leading lady!'' In one picture, Pooja Hedge was joined by Shahid Kapoor, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and director Rosshan Andrrews. In another, the birthday girl posed with a cake. Take a look the post here:

Pooja Hegde also shared glimpses from her celebrations on Instagram stories and feed. Pooja shared pictures of herself from a beach location where she can be seen with a cake. In one picture, she can be seen making wishes with closed eyes. She wrote in the caption, "Birthday wishes. Blessed." Take a look:

On her Instagram story, Pooja shared a reel. In the video we can see, Shahid Kapoor asking for a small piece of cake from her. He can be heard singing "Happy Birthday To You''. Pooja wrote in the caption, "Is it even a birthday if baar baar doesn't play?!''

Here's a sneak peek into Pooja Hegde's birthday breakfast:

A few days back, Pooja Hegde visited Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi along with Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa was accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty as well. Shilpa chose a saree for the occasion while Pooja opted for bright ensemble. The videos from the puja went viral. Shilpa and Pooja attended Aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja. In the video, they can be seen posing with modak in their hands. Shilpa can be seen taking selfies with fans. Pooja can be seen posing with her folded hands for the shutterbugs. Take a look:

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan.