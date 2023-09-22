Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty And Pooja Hegde Attend Aarti At Lalbaugcha Raja

Shilpa and Pooja at the puja premise

Mumbai's decades-old Lalbaugcha Raja has been making headlines as Bollywood actors have been adding star power to their celebrations. After Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan's visits, Shilpa Shetty and Pooja Hegde marked their presence at the prestigious puja on Friday. Shilpa Shetty was accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty. Needless to say, the two actors were dressed in their traditional best. Shilpa chose a saree for the occasion while Pooja opted for bright ensemble. The videos from the puja are going viral. Shilpa and Pooja attended Aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja. In the video, they can be seen posing with modak in their hands. Shilpa can be seen taking selfies with fans. Pooja can be seen posing with her folded hands for the shutterbugs. Shilpa and Pooja together gave the paparazzi several moments to capture.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Shilpa Shetty has been having a busy week. She hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home. Celebs like Pooja Hegde, Govinda and family, Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Dassani, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan visited her place earlier this week. Take a look at the video here:

Shilpa's new movie Sukhee released in theatres on Friday. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a special screening. Celebs like Govinda and his family, Rekha, Kartik Aaryan, Bhagyashree and her son Abhimanyu Dassani, Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shabana Azmi, Neelam Kothari Soni and Sameer Soni attended the event. Take a look at the pictures here:

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on Amazon Prime. She will also act in KD-The Devil as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt.

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan.