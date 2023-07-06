Pooja Hegde Can Do This In The Gym. Can You?

Instagrammed by Pooja. (Courtesy: Pooja Hegde)

Is there anything Pooja Hegde cannot do? We think not. From ruling the red carpet to sharing workout videos, the actress nails it all like a total pro. Today, Pooja Hegde is giving us some major “core finisher” goals. The actress, in a video shared on Instagram, is seen performing an intense core strengthening exercise. She is hanging upside down on a boxing punching bag and doing full crunches. She sure makes it look easy. Pooja is joined by her fitness trainer Rohit Nair. Along with the video, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Core finisher...The best way to make anyone give [100 emoji] in a workout is to record it." For the hashtags, she added, "core training," "bodyweight workout," "abs workout," and "functional fitness."

Pooja Hegde never ceases to amaze us with her fitness routine. In this video, she is doing a box jump workout. After multiple trials and errors, Pooja managed to ace the workout with her dedication and relentless spirit. “It's not over… until I win,” the caption read.

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Produced by Salman Khan Films (SKF), the family entertainer was released in cinemas earlier this year in April. Apart from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the ensemble star cast of the film includes Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan. Her work slate also includes the Bollywood film Housefull 5. The Tarun Mansukhani film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and John Abraham in key roles. The film is scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release.