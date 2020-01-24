Pooja Bhatt Turns Instagram Into Throwback Album On Brother Rahul Bhatt's Birthday

Pooja Bhatt shared this photo (courtesy poojab1972)

Pooja Bhatt is a fan of throwback memories. No, really! The 47-year-old actress-filmmaker wished brother Rahul Bhatt on his birthday on January 24 with adorable throwback photos from their childhood album. An ecstatic Pooja Bhatt took a trip down memory lane on Rahul Bhatt's birthday and returned with a treasure trove of priceless throwback memories featuring younger versions of herself and Rahul Bhatt. Pooja Bhatt gift-wrapped the photos as the perfect birthday treat for Rahul Bhatt's birthday and shared it with this caption: "On my brother's birthday I dug out the family album and look what I found." Rahul Bhatt, 38 today, is a fitness trainer and a transformation specialist.

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's post for brother Rahul Bhatt here:

Pooja Bhatt didn't think an entire album full of old memories could be enough, so she shared one more. This time, also featuring a much younger version of their father Mahesh Bhatt: "Transparencies from transparent times," she captioned the post.

Rahul and Pooja are filmmaker Mahesh Bhat and ex-wife Kiran Bhatt's children while Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are Mahesh Bhatt's daughters with Soni Razdan. All four of Mahesh Bhatt's children celebrate his birthday together. Here are Alia, Pooja and Rahul from the filmmaker's birthday celebrations in 2018.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt's new film Sadak 2 is also a fam-jam of sorts. It's a sequel to the 1991 film, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, who will also return in the second part. In Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt will play the film's protagonist, who has been paired with Aditya Roy Kapur.