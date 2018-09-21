Alia, Pooja And Rahul Bhatt Wrap-Up Mahesh Bhatt's Birthday In Style. See Pics

Pooja, Alia and Rahul with their dad Mahesh Bhatt. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Mahesh Bhatt's birthday started with a bang with the announcement of Sadak 2, in which he will be directing his daughter Alia Bhatt for the first time. His birthday also ended with a bang with an intimate but fabulous birthday party. On his 70th birthday, Mahesh Bhatt's children - daughters Pooja and Alia and son Rahul kept him company. Shaheen Bhatt was MIA. On Instagram, Pooja Bhatt shared a picture of the filmmaker with his three children and she wrote: "La familia... Shaheen Bhatt, you were truly missed." Alia and Shaheen are Mahesh Bhatt's daughters with his second wife Soni Razdan while Rahul and Pooja are Mahesh and Kiran Bhatt's children. Mahesh Bhatt also stepped out of his house with his family members including wife Soni Razdan to celebrate his birthday with the shutterbugs waiting outside.

Here's a picture posted from the party by Pooja Bhatt:

And then the Bhatts stepped out:

Alia Bhatt outside her home in Mumbai

Alia was super-duper cute. The 25-year-old actress was dressed in a black printed outfit and she carried a camera of her own. We wish she shares some pictures soon.

Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his birthday with the shutterbugs

Mahesh Bhatt with his family outside his Mumbai home

Back to Sadak 2 - the Bhatts trended all day on Thursday after they announced the sequel to the 1991 film, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. In Sadak 2, Sanjay and Pooja will reprise their roles while Alia Bhatt (the film's new protagonist) has been paired with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to the director's chair after almost two decades - he last directed Kartoos, which released in 1999 and Sadak 2 is slated for 2020 release.