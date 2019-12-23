Pooja Bhatt, 3 Years Sober, Writes 'Gratitude For Capacity To Look Myself In The Eye'

Highlights
- "Grateful for this new life," wrote Pooja Bhatt
- Pooja Bhatt talked about battling alcoholism for the first time in 2017
- Pooja Bhatt often posts about her sobriety diaries on Instagram
Pooja Bhatt, who had revealed she quit drinking on Christmas Eve in 2016, marked herself three years sober on Monday with an Instagram post. "Three years sober today. Gratitude to the universe and the hand that guides me," wrote the 47-year-old actress-filmmaker and added that she now has the courage to face her own self in the reflection: "Grateful for this new life, for new perspective and renewed capacity to look myself and life squarely in the eye." In 2017, Pooja Bhatt talked about battling alcoholism for the first time in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. Pooja Bhatt had said that she came to the sudden realisation that if she hadn't quit drinking at the age of 45 then she would have "drank myself (herself) to the grave."
"Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free" (John 8:32) Three years sober today. Gratitude to the universe & the hand that guides me. Grateful for this new life,for new perspective and renewed capacity to look myself & life squarely in the eye. #threeyearssober #sobriety #clarity #vulnerability #strength #onedayatatime #onestepatatime
Since then, Pooja Bhatt opened up about battling alcoholism in several of her Instagram posts. In October this year, she wrote: "Two years and 10 months sober today... (It is) time to reflect on the past and absorb the now (because) kal kisne dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons and grappling with addiction issues, know that you're not alone. If I could do it, you can too. And if you flounder or fall, pick yourself up and keep going... The rewards are multiple in more ways than one."
Two years & ten months sober today.. time to reflect on the past & absorb the now.. Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues,know that you're not alone. If I could do it,you can too. And if you flounder or fall,pick yourself up and keep going.. the rewards are multiple in more ways than one! #sobrietyrocks #onedayatatime #onestepatatime #beyourownhero #staypositive #stayvulnerable #staystrong #
Last year, Pooja Bhatt had revealed in a post how that a "stranger (her former wine supplier) rooted for her when some of her own wanted her to fail." Sharing her experience of 10 months into sobriety, Pooja Bhatt wrote: "I was moved beyond belief. I was probably one of the best customers this man once had and here he was worried about me breaking my resolve to not drink. Some of my very own wanted me to fail and here was this intimate stranger who was rooting for me to stick to my course."
Ten months into my sobriety I was expecting a couple of friends who I had not seen in a while to drop by.They are not big drinkers but enjoy their share of red wine on occasion. I still keep a fairly well stocked bar at home for times like these as I would never want to impose my sobriety on anyone else.Searching through my much ignored bar, I discovered I was low on wine so I called my regular booze supplier, 'Deepak Wines', to order a couple of bottles. The minute I said "Hello", the voice at the other end recognized mine. After exchanging the usual pleasantries, I told him I wanted to order some red wine. "Aapke liye hai ya kissi aur ke liye hai?" he asked hesitantly. "Maine sharaab peena chhod diya hai mere dost." I responded with a laugh. "Acchi baat hai na madam? Mujhe pata chala tha, issi liye jab aapka phone aaya, toh mera dil ghabra gaya." I was moved beyond belief. I was probably one of the best customers this man once had & here he was worried about me breaking my resolve to not drink. Some of my very own wanted me to fail and here was this intimate stranger who was rooting for me to stick to my course. I only knew him as a voice at the other end of the phone that unfailingly sent me my supply of booze across the length and breadth of the city at godforsaken hours. It would be extremely profitable to this man if I started drinking again and yet he wanted me to stay sober. It is these instances of virtuousness that work as the glue that keeps this rather broken world together. #PoojaBhatt #sobrietydiaries #thekindnessofstrangers #goodnessintheworld #sobriety #recovery #gratitude #strength #onestepatatime #onedayatatime #497dayssober #newlife # #deepakwines #integrity #kindness #largesse
Pooja Bhatt will make a comeback on the big screen with the sequel of her 1991 film Sadak. In Sadak 2, which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, she co-stars with former colleague Sanjay Dutt, sister Alia Bhatt and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.