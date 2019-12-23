Pooja Bhatt, 3 Years Sober, Writes 'Gratitude For Capacity To Look Myself In The Eye'

Pooja Bhatt is currently busy with Sadak 2 (courtesy poojab1972)

Pooja Bhatt, who had revealed she quit drinking on Christmas Eve in 2016, marked herself three years sober on Monday with an Instagram post. "Three years sober today. Gratitude to the universe and the hand that guides me," wrote the 47-year-old actress-filmmaker and added that she now has the courage to face her own self in the reflection: "Grateful for this new life, for new perspective and renewed capacity to look myself and life squarely in the eye." In 2017, Pooja Bhatt talked about battling alcoholism for the first time in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. Pooja Bhatt had said that she came to the sudden realisation that if she hadn't quit drinking at the age of 45 then she would have "drank myself (herself) to the grave."

Since then, Pooja Bhatt opened up about battling alcoholism in several of her Instagram posts. In October this year, she wrote: "Two years and 10 months sober today... (It is) time to reflect on the past and absorb the now (because) kal kisne dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons and grappling with addiction issues, know that you're not alone. If I could do it, you can too. And if you flounder or fall, pick yourself up and keep going... The rewards are multiple in more ways than one."

Last year, Pooja Bhatt had revealed in a post how that a "stranger (her former wine supplier) rooted for her when some of her own wanted her to fail." Sharing her experience of 10 months into sobriety, Pooja Bhatt wrote: "I was moved beyond belief. I was probably one of the best customers this man once had and here he was worried about me breaking my resolve to not drink. Some of my very own wanted me to fail and here was this intimate stranger who was rooting for me to stick to my course."

Pooja Bhatt will make a comeback on the big screen with the sequel of her 1991 film Sadak. In Sadak 2, which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, she co-stars with former colleague Sanjay Dutt, sister Alia Bhatt and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.