Pooja Bhatt, Almost 3 Years Sober, On Battling Alcoholism: 'If I Could Do It, You Can Too'

Pooja Bhatt shared this picture. (Image courtesy: poojab1972)

Highlights Pooja Bhatt quit drinking on Christmas Eve in 2016 She first talked about battling alcoholism in 2017 "And if you flounder or fall, pick yourself up," she wrote

Actress filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, two years and 10 months sober today, shared an inspirational post for those 'battling their demons and grappling with addiction issues.' Pooja Bhatt, currently busy filming Sadak 2, shared sun-kissed pictures of herself and wrote, "Two years and 10 months sober today... (It is) time to reflect on the past and absorb the now (because) kal kisne dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons and grappling with addiction issues, know that you're not alone. If I could do it, you can too. And if you flounder or fall, pick yourself up and keep going... The rewards are multiple in more ways than one."

This is Pooja Bhatt's latest entry from her 'sobriety diaries':

Pooja Bhatt first opened up about battling alcoholism in an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2017. She had said that if at age 45 she hadn't quit drinking then she would have 'drank (herself) to the grave.' Pooja Bhatt revealed that she quit drinking on Christmas Eve in 2016.

After talking about her battle with alcoholism, Pooja Bhatt frequently shared her sobriety milestone on social media with inspiring messages. In May 2018, Pooja Bhatt revealed on Instagram that a 'stranger (her former wine supplier) rooted for her when some of her own wanted her to fail.' She wrote, "I was moved beyond belief. I was probably one of the best customers this man once had and here he was worried about me breaking my resolve to not drink. Some of my very own wanted me to fail and here was this intimate stranger who was rooting for me to stick to my course."

Pooja Bhatt will make a comeback on the big screen with the sequel of her 1991 film Sadak. In Sadak 2, which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, she co-stars with former colleague Sanjay Dutt, sister Alia Bhatt and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

