Ponniyin Selvan New Poster: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Enchanting As Nandini

Aishwarya in Ponniyin Selvan. (courtesy: lyca_productions)

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan shared a new poster from the film, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and stunning can't even begin to describe it. Lyca Productions shared a poster of a bejewel Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, stunning in a red ensemble. The caption on the post read: "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor. PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada." The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni) and it is being directed by Mani Ratnam.

See the new poster featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan here:

ICYMI, the first (and equally stunning) poster of Ponniyin Selvan featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Check it out here:

The film boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. The film is being produced by Lyca Productions

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has previously worked with the filmmaker in the 2007 film Guru and the 2010 film Raavan, both of which featured Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan. The duo even worked together in the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, which marked Aishwarya's debut in the Tamil film industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.