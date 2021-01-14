Pongal 2021: 'There's A Lot Of Be Grateful For,' Writes Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan shared this image. (courtesy malavikamohanan_)

Highlights Malavika posted pictures from Pongal festivities

She wore a traditional white saree

Her film 'Master' released recently

Malavika Mohanan, on the harvest festival of Pongal, shared festive greetings on her Instagram profile. On Thursday, she posted a set of pictures from her festivities and they are all things nice. Malavika Mohanan looks stunning in festive wear. She can be seen happily posing for the camera, dressed in a white saree. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and a bright smile. She captioned the post: "There's a lot of be grateful for this Pongal! Happy, happy Pongal and Sankranti to all of you! PS_ This is how happy I feel when Mourya takes my photos." Malavika's film Master released recently. The Tamil, the Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada dubs released on January 13 while the Hindi dub opened on January 14.

See Malavika Mohanan's post here:

Malavika Mohanan shared another Pongal-special post on her Instagram and she wrote: "JD and Chaaru wish all of you a very Happy Pongal! Our very, very special Master is all yours from tomorrow. PS_ This is dedicated to all the fans who asked for a candid picture of the two of us together."

This is the post we are talking about:

Earlier this week, the actress shared pictures from her film's online promotions from an undisclosed location. "Definitely don't mind doing more promotional zoom interviews if they happen in locations that look like this. #MasterOnJan13th #MasterPongal #PandemicPromotions," she wrote while sharing the picture.

Malavika Mohanan has been a part of films like Hero, Petta, starring Rajinikanth. The actress also starred in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds opposite Ishaan Khatter.