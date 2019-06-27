Pint Sized Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Masaba Gupta Are The Answer To Your Throwback Cravings

Little Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha. (Image courtesy: anuranjan1010)

Our Thursday just couldn't get any better as we just chanced upon a million-dollar throwback picture that features some of Bollywood's famous celebrities. From Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen, to Sonakshi Sinha and designer Masaba Gupta, the picture features popular Bollywood faces in a single frame. The throwback photo, that is trending on social media, was shared by film producer Anu Ranjan on her Instagram profile on Thursday and it also features her daughters Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. Little Alia with her million dollar smile is something that cannot be missed in this picture. We also spotted actor Ranjeet's daughter Divyanka Bedi and son Chiranjeev in the throwback photo. Sharing the post, Anu Ranjan, who did not mention when the picture was actually taken, wrote: "Priceless... Smiles, hugs, holding hands."

Check it out:

For those who don't know, actress Neena Gupta's fashion designer daughter Masaba Gupta is a childhood friend of Alia and Shaheen. Alia also shares a great friendship with Akanksha.

In one of her previous posts, Anu Ranjan shared a pricesless throwback picture featuring Alia Bhatt, Shaheen, Hrithik Roshan, Masaba Gupta, Anushka and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha have previously worked together in Kalank, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is prepping for her work-in-progress film Brahmastra, which also features Ranbir Kapoor. Her lined-up projects include Karan Johar's Takht, S S Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, awaits the release of her film Khandaani Shafakhana, which will open in theatres on August 2 this year. She will also be seen in Dabangg 3.

