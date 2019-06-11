Alia Bhatt To Hrithik Roshan: Spot The Stars In This Epic Throwback Pic

Blast from the past.(Image courtesy: anuranjan)

Hey folks! We just chanced upon a million-dollar throwback picture that features some of our favourite Bollywood stars. From Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen, to Hrithik Roshan and designer Masaba Gupta, the picture features Bollywood stars in a single frame. The picture that we are talking about, was shared by film producer Anu Ranjan on her Instagram profile on Tuesday and it also features Anu Ranjan's daughters Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. We must tell you, that little Alia Bhatt, dressed in a white outfitcan be seen sporting a matching hairband and she looks simply adorable in the photograph. Anu Ranjan did not reveal when the picture was actually taken but she summed it up in the best possible way. "These are the most adorable ones, without realising," she wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

The stars in the picture happen to be a part of a close-knit circle. Besides Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Neena Gupta's fashion designer daughter Masaba Gupta is also a childhood friend of Alia.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank. Her kitty is full with a number of projects which include Karan Johar's Takht, S S Rajamouli's RRR, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with the promotional duties of his forthcoming film Super 30. The Vikas Bahl-directed film is based on the life of mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar and the film is slated to release on July 12.