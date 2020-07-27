On Alia Bhatt's Childhood Pic, Ranveer Singh's Comment Is A Winner

Alia Bhatt shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Having a tough day? Don't worry, we have something for you that will instantly cheer you up. We are talking about Alia Bhatt's latest post, which, minutes after she shared it, stole the show on the Internet. It is a blast from the past. The vintage picture features tiny Alia Bhatt adorably posing for the camera. Her cute expressions are enough to bring a smile on anyone's face. She can be seen wearing a shirt in the throwback photo. Sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt accompanied it with an equally adorable caption. She wrote: "Spread some love" with a heart emoji. Needless to say, the actress' friends from the industry and her fans fell in love with her old picture.

Reacting to the post, Ranveer Singh, who co-starred with Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, commented: "Awww" and accompanied it with a heart emoji. Zoya Akhtar, who directed Gully Boy, wrote: "Her royal cuteness." Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen, her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and actress Dia Mirza also dropped adorable comments for the actress.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post:

Here's what celebrities commented on her post:

Screenshot of Ranveer, Dia Mirza, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Shaheen Bhatt's comments on Alia's post.

Alia Bhatt has been sharing pictures from her quarantine diaries on social media for quite some time. Last week, she posted a selfie of herself and Shaheen Bhatt. Before that, she shared a photo of herself chilling with her pet cat.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank. She has several projects lined up as of now, including her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.