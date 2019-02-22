See Alia Bhatt And BFFs Akansha And Devika As 'Sweet Little Cuties' In Soni Razdan's Pic

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Soni Razdan shared an adorable post for daughter Alia Bhatt and her best friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Devika Advani, who is getting married in New Delhi. Alia and Akansha are also in the national capital now for the wedding. For the then and now photo of Alia, Akansha and Devika, Soni Razdan wrote, "Then... they were sweet little cuties. Now... they are these gorgeous beauties." The BFFs childhood photo, as three little girls, is juxtaposed with a recent picture of them from the wedding festivities. Actress Neena Gupta and many others have liked Soni Razdan's post. Neena Gupta's fashion designer daughter Masaba Gupta is also a childhood friend of Alia.

On her Instagram stories, Alia, apart from the several pictures from the function, has also shared a then and now picture with her best friends and wrote, "Mera aaj aur kal," adding a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, here are some fabulous pictures of the bridesmaid Alia from the wedding.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared this picture with Alia.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Gully Boy, also starring Ranveer Singh. The Zoya Akhtar-directed film has already scored a century at the box office and is running successfully in theatres.

Alia also has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty, which include projects such as Brahmastra, Takht and Kalank. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Alia and Ranbir are reportedly dating. Takht will go on floors in some months while Kalank is in the work-in-progress stage.