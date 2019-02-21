Bridesmaid Alia Bhatt Adds Glitter And Sparkle To Her Friend's Wedding. See Pics

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 21, 2019 21:43 IST
Alia Bhatt looks picture perfect.(Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Alia Bhatt shared photos from her friend's wedding festivities
  2. Alia can be seen dressed in a sky blue Anita Dongre outfit
  3. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt, who is basking in on the success of her last film Gully Boy, managed to scoop some time off her busy life and going by her recent Instagram stories, seems like the actress is busy attending her best friend's wedding. The 25-year-old actress has been actively sharing pictures from the wedding festivities on her Instagram stories, which are going insanely viral on social media. Alia, who was one of the bridesmaids, opted for a sky blue lehenga from the shelves of Anita Dongre. Alia paired it up with a bright yellow choli and a net dupatta. She accentuated her look with statement silver earrings and a matching bag and we must tell you that she looks simply stunning in the pictures.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's pictures here:

2fnu9itoAlia shared this picture on her Instagram story.

Here are some more pictures from the pre-wedding festivities, in which the Raazi actress can be seen happily posing with the other bridesmaids.

r7t6qrboAlia Bhatt with the other bridesmaids.
 
cpk5t7i8

Meanwhile, Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also shared a picture of herself with the actress and captioned it: "Next to you the sky's so blue." In case you haven't seen it, this is the post we are talking about.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

next to you the sky's so blue

A post shared by Kanch (@akansharanjankapoor) on

 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt's last release was Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh, which has garnered over Rs 95 crore within a week of its release.

Alia's line-up of films includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Varman's Kalank, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor among others.

