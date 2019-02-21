Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Film Slows Down But Will Not Stop Before Rs 100 Crore

Gully Boy Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Gully Boy made Rs 95 crore in a week The film is expected to touch Rs 100 crore on Friday Gully Boy's collections dipped on Wednesday

Gully Boy's box office journey has been a promising one so far but after a week's stay at the box office, the film's ticket sales appear to have taken a downward route. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to say that Gully Boy's collections dipped on Wednesday but in all probability, the film will touch the Rs 100 crore mark with its Friday collections. In a week's stay at the theatres, Gully Boy has struck box office gold with Rs 95 crore and counting. Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Gully Boy dips on Day 7... Metros strong, mass circuits weak... Will touch Rs 100 cr on Day 8... Weekend 2 will give an idea of it's *lifetime biz*... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr. Total: Rs 95.20 cr. India biz."

Gully Boy has already crossed the lifetime collections of two of Zoya Akhtar's most popular films - Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na MilegiDobara. For Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy could be yet another Rs 100 crore film for them. Alia scored her first Rs 100 crore film with the box office success of Raazi while all of Ranveer's Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed films - "Padmaavat", Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela - were box office blockbusters with over Rs 100 crore each.

Bollywood also has everything great to say about the film with stars such as Karan Johar and Katrina Kaif giving major shout outs to Gully Boy. The voice of Gully Boy has already echoed in the international circles with actor Will Smith, DJ Diplo and Fast And Furious star Michelle Rodriguez rooting for Gully Boy.

Gully Boy opened to terrific reviews both from the critics and the audiences alike with Ranveer Singh being appreciated for his performance as an underdog rapper from Mumbai slums. In an interview with news agency PTI, director Zoya Akhtar said: "He is a complete package." Meanwhile, in his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "He is well supported by Alia Bhatt, feistiness personified as a doctor's independent-spirited daughter." Alia Bhatt plays Ranveer Singh's love interest in the film.