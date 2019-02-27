Gully Boy Box Office Day 13: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Film Races Towards Rs 125 Crore

Gully Boy Box Office Report: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from the film (Image courtesy: XYZ)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy is all set to cross the Rs 125 crore-mark on Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports and he also added that worldwide, the film has made over Rs 200 crore. Till Tuesday, Gully Boy earned Rs 123.10 crore. "Gully Boy is steady at premium multiplexes/select metros. Will cross Rs 125 crore today (Wednesday). Week 2 - Friday 3.90 crore, Saturday 7.05 crore, Sunday 7.10 crore, Monday 2.45 crore, Tuesday 2.30 crore. Total: Rs 123.10 crore (India business). Crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide. Gross box office collection - Hit, due to the moderate costs," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Here's the box office report of Gully Boy.

#GullyBoy is steady at premium multiplexes/select metros... Will cross 125 cr today [Wed]... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr, Tue 2.30 cr. Total: 123.10 cr. India biz... Crosses 200 cr *worldwide* [Gross BOC]... HIT, due to the moderate costs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

Gully Boy's run at the box office 'slowed down' on Monday at Rs 2.45 crore while over the weekend, the film earned close to Rs 14 crore. In a tweet, Mr Adarsh wrote that Gully Boy's 'lifetime business will depend on how it trends at metros and premium multiplexes when Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya arrive on Friday.'

#GullyBoy is slowing down... Lifetime biz will depend on how it trends at metros/premium multiplexes when #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya arrive on Fri... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr. Total: 120.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

The Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy released to positive reviews on Valentine's Day and on February 28, the film will complete two successful weeks at the box office.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Gully Boy 3 stars. He wrote, "Gully Boy can be whole-heartedly commended for its craft, fascinating characters and Ranveer Singh. He absolutely kills the slow-burning rapper act. What's more, he does with a lot of energy to spare."

Gully Boy's plot is bases on the story of Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, who is a budding street rapper from the slums of Mumbai and how he earns a big name in the hip-hop industry. Murad loves Safeena, played by Alia Bhatt, who is also a medical student.