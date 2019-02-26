Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Film Is At Rs 120 Crore But 'Slowing Down'

Gully Boy Box Office Report: On Monday, Ranveer Singh's film earned Rs 2.45 crore

Updated: February 26, 2019 16:53 IST
Gully Boy Box Office Report: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Gully Boy's current total now stands at Rs 120.80 crore
  2. Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar
  3. Gully Boy is currently competing at the box office with Total Dhamaal

After a fabulous run at the box office, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy is 'slowing down,' reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film added Rs 2.45 crore more to its overall collection on Monday and its current total now stands at Rs 120.80 crore. "Gully Boy is slowing down. Lifetime business will depend on how it trends at metros and premium multiplexes when Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya arrive on Friday. (Week 2) Friday Rs 3.90 crore, Saturday 7.05 crore, Sunday 7.10 crore, Monday 2.45 crore. Total: Rs 120.80 crore," Mr Adarsh tweeted. Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya are the two upcoming films which will hit the screens on March 1. Luka Chuppi stars Kriti Sanon while Sonchiriya is Sushant Singh Rajput's film with Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee.

Here's the latest box office report of Gully Boy.

 

 

Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and the film tracks the journey of Murad, played by Ranveer Singh. Murad is a budding street rapper from the slums of Mumbai and later becomes a big name in the hip-hop industry. Alia Bhatt plays a feisty medical student, who is in love with Ranveer's character Murad.

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives and work of rappers Divine and Naezy, who have contributed immensely to the film's music.

Over the weekend, superstar Amitabh Bachchan sent out hand-written notes to Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and other Gully Boy actors like Vijay Varma and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Gully Boy is currently competing at the box office with Ajay Devgn-led Total Dhamaal, which has earned over Rs 70 crore in four days.

