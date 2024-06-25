Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy On How Gully Boy Affected His Personal Life

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: naezythebaa )

Rapper Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy, has made some interesting revelations in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Naezy recently opened up about how the film based on his life, Gully Boy, affected his personal life. In the Zoya Akhtar directorial, Ranveer Singh's character Murad Ahmed is inspired by Naezy's life. Alia Bhatt was also seen in the movie. A video dropped by Bigg Boss OTT 3's makers on Instagram shows actress Poulomi Polo Das asking Naezy, “Vo film (Gully Boy) aap hi pe bani thi kya? Mujhe baad me kisi ne bataya. [Was that film made on you? Someone told me later.]”

To this, Naezy replies, “Haan. Asal mein vo film se bahut saare log jude huye hai. Vo pure hip-hop culture ko represent kiya hai humne. Lekin main character (Murad Ahmed) jo tha vo mere se inspire hua tha. Aafat gaana, mera jo pehla song tha, jo viral hua tha, yeh gaane ke through unhone mujhe dhunda tha. [Yes. Actually, many people were associated with that film. It represented the entire hip-hop culture. But the main character was inspired by me. Aafat song, my first song that went viral, they found me through that song.]”

Naezy continues, “To usse mere ko ekdum subtle way mein fayda hua aur bahut nuksaan bhi hua. Mere personal life pe ki mere do-do girlfriends dikha di gayi hai. Mujhe gareeb bataya gaya hai, jitna gareeb main tha nahi. Mujhe driver bataya gaya hai kyunki main vo hu nahi. Lekin jo Indian audience ka dimag hai na, sabko aisa lagra ki yahi Naezy bhai hai. To ussey meri personal life pe thoda farak pada. [So, it benefitted me subtly but also caused a lot of harm. In my personal life, they showed I had two girlfriends. They portrayed me as poor, which I wasn't to that extent. They showed me as a driver, which I am not. But in the Indian audience's mind, everyone thinks this is who Naezy is. So, it affected my personal life a bit.]”

The text attached to the video read, “‘Bahot nuksaan hua meri personal life pe [There was a lot of damage to my personal life.]'— Naezy opens up to the contestants.”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on Jio Cinema Premium.