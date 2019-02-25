Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Film Rides Weekend Numbers To Rs 118 Crore

Gully Boy Box Office Collection: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's new film Gully Boy crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in a week and continues to rake in crores at the box office. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film's collections over the weekend and said that the Zoya Akhtar-directed movie has added Rs 18 crore in terms of ticket sales, pushing the total collection to a handsome sum of Rs 118 crore. Gully Boy's box office collection currently reads Rs 118 crore and counting. "Gully Boy biz at a glance. Week 1: Rs 100.30 cr [Thu release; 8 days] Weekend 2: Rs 18.05 cr. Total: Rs 118.35 cr. India biz," wrote Mr Adarsh.

#GullyBoy biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 100.30 cr [Thu release; 8 days]

Weekend 2: Rs 18.05 cr

Total: rs 118.35 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

As per prediction, Gully Boy is expected to garner as much as Rs 125 crore in the ongoing week with its performance at multiplexes across metros being a key factor, Mr Adarsh tweeted to say: "Gully Boy consolidates its position on [second] Sat and Sun... Its biz is now dependent on metros/premium multiplexes, which should help it cross Rs 125 cr in next few days... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: Rs 118.35 cr. India biz."

#GullyBoy consolidates its position on [second] Sat and Sun... Its biz is now dependent on metros/premium multiplexes, which should help it cross Rs 125 cr in next few days... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: Rs 118.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

On Valentine's Day, Gully Boy opened to much critical acclaim both from the audience and critics alike, which translated into impressive box office numbers. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently sent out hand-written notes to each of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and other Gully Boy actors such as Vijay Varma and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Gully Boy marks Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's first movie together. The film's uninterrupted run at the box office ended with Total Dhamaal arriving in theatres on Friday. Total Dhamaal has recorded a box office collection of over Rs 60 crore so far.