Crew Box Office Collection Day 11: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Film Has 60 Crore Reasons To Celebrate

The heist comedy Crew continues its impressive performance at the domestic box office, crossing the Rs 60 crore milestone, as per a Sacnilk report. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film has maintained a steady momentum since its release on March 29. In its debut week, Crew amassed a total of Rs 43.75 crore. The film's success persisted into the second week, with earnings of Rs 3.75 crore on Day 8 and a notable surge to Rs 5.25 crore on Day 9, culminating the weekend with a total of Rs 9 crore.

Despite a slight decline in collections on Day 11, with earnings reaching Rs 1.75 crore on Monday, the film's total collection stands at Rs 60 crore, according to Sacnilk. Crew has also accumulated over Rs 105 crore worldwide, with an impressive Rs 39 crore from international markets.

Crew revolves around three air hostesses portrayed by Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, whose fortunes take a dramatic turn when they stumble upon a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits, amidst the backdrop of their airline Kohinoor facing bankruptcy.

Crew has reportedly been released across 2000 theatres. It premiered in over 75 countries, spanning more than 1100 locations. The estimated budget for the film, covering production and advertising expenses, reportedly stands around Rs 60 crore.

Crew opened to largely mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Crew would have been much more fun if only it knew how to buoy things up with strokes of genuine inspiration. Yes, that is what is sorely missing in a film that goes for gold but fails to find a source of sustained sparkle."

Produced under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles.