Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh's Film Is At 125 Crore, Setting Record For Alia Bhatt

Gully Boy box office: The film, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has collected Rs 125.20 crore so far

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 28, 2019 15:57 IST
Gully Boy box office: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Gully Boy became Zoya Akhtar's highest grossing film at the end of Week 1
  2. It is Ranveer Singh's fifth film to cross the Rs 100 crore-mark
  3. Gully Boy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma

The box office spell of Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, hasn't broken yet. The film collected Rs 2.10 crore on Day 14, bringing the total to Rs 125.20 crore, which beat the lifetime business of Alia Bhatt's Raazi, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Gully Boy is maintaining consistency on the weekdays... Emerges Alia Bhatt's highest grosser, surpassing the lifetime business of Raazi," he tweeted. Gully Boy became director Zoya Akhtar's highest grossing film at the end of the first week. Gully Boy crossed the lifetime collection of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Rs 90.27 Crore) on Day 7.

As for Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy is his fifth film to cross the Rs 100 crore-mark but the actor's 2018 films "Padmaavat" and Simmba made much more than Gully Boy.

Here's the latest box office report of Gully Boy:

 

 

Gully Boy continues its box office run even after the release of Total Dhamaal, which made big bucks at the ticket window. Total Dhamaal has collected Rs 88.05 crore so far and it is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore-mark soon. With Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi releasing this Friday, Gully Boy's box office journey may dampen a bit.

 

 

Gully Boy is one of a kind Bollywood film on hip hop and homegrown rap explored through the struggles and triumphs of its protagonist Murad, played by Ranveer Singh. Gully Boy is Murad's journey from the slums of Dharavi to the centrestage of rap.

Gully Boy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

