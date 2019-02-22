The Best Compliment Siddhant Chaturvedi Got For Playing Gully Boy's MC Sher Was From Deepika Padukone

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this picture on Instagram (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher, who trended a great deal on Thursday for a dating confession, recently spoke to Hindustan Times about the best compliment he received for Gully Boy. In the interview, Siddhant said that the compliments that stood out from the rest was that of Deepika Padukone, who is married to Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh. "It was Deepika who said, 'Oh! He is just a boy. He is so cute'," Siddhant told Hindustan Times. He also added, "People were expecting someone huge. You know like someone around 28. When they saw me in real they were quite astonished. Also, they thought I am a real rapper."

Siddhant Chaturvedi played a mentor to Ranveer Singh's character Murad in Gully Boy. MC Sher helps Murad become a rapper from the slums of Mumbai.

Asked if he has someone like MC Sher in his life, Siddhant said there's not one but many. "I have lots of MC Shers in my life. My dad is my MC Sher, there is Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar was my sherni. And last but not the least, Ranveer Singh," the 25-year-old actor told Hindustan Times.

Gully Boy releases to fabulous reviews on Valentine's Day (February 14) and in a week, the film collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Zoya Akhtar has directed Gully Boy and also co-produced it with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, her brother.

Meanwhile, Siddhant on Thursday admitted to dating someone from the industry, but said that she's isn't an actress. "Yes, I am seeing somebody. She is from the industry but not an actress," he told BollywoodLife.

Siddhant Chaturvedi entered the entertainment industry in 2016. He starred web series' Life Sahi Hai and Inside Edge.