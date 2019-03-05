Gully Boy Box Office Report: Mahashivratri Pushes Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Film To Over Rs 134 Crore

Gully Boy Box Office Report: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Gully Boy has so far earned Rs 134.21 Gully Boy released on February 14 Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy will not stop at the box office just yet. On Monday, the film 'benefitted' from Mahashivratri holiday and added Rs 1.28 crore to its total collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh report. Gully Boy currently stands at Rs 134.21. "Gully Boy benefitted from the partial holiday Mahashivratri on Monday. Business on third Monday, therefore, was slightly higher than third Friday," read Taran Adarsh's tweet. Gully Boy released three weeks ago (February 14) and in the third weekend, the film's total earning were recorded at Rs 4.65 crore. "Gully Boy eyes at Rs 140 crore lifetime business. Week 3 - Friday 1.18 crore, Saturday 2.10 crore, Sunday 2.55 crore, Monday 1.28 crore. Total: Rs 134.21 crore. India business," Mr Adarsh added.

Here's the updated box office report of Gully Boy.

#GullyBoy benefitted from the partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] on Mon... Biz on [third] Mon, therefore, was slightly higher than [third] Fri... Eyes 140 cr *lifetime biz*... [Week 3] Fri 1.18 cr, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 2.55 cr, Mon 1.28 cr. Total: 134.21 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, which released a month ahead of Gully Boy continues to dominate the box office and on Monday, the film crossed the lifetime business of Ranveer Singh's December release Simmba. Uri has earned Rs 240.38 crore so far.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its incredible run... Biz on [eighth] Mon [#Mahashivratri] is higher than [eighth] Fri... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Simmba... Eyes 250 cr... [Week 8] Fri 38 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 1.18 cr, Mon 67 lakhs. Total: 240.38 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

Other films that are also running in the theatres now are Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi. The Ajay Devgn-led Total Dhamaal is currently at Rs 123.80 crore while Luka Chuppi in four days has earned Rs 40.03 crore. Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's dacoit drama Sonchiriya also released last Friday but failed to impress the cine-goers despite positive reviews.

#TotalDhamaal shows excellent hold on [second] Mon... Partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] helps it surpass [second] Fri biz... Will cross 125 cr today... Eyes 150 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr. Total: 123.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

#LukaChuppi is winning hearts and wooing BO... Makes most of the partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] on Day 4... Mon is at par with Fri... Will comfortably cross 50 cr in Week 1... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: 40.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

Gully Boy's plot is based on the story of Murad (Ranveer Singh). Murad, from a budding street rapper from the slums of Mumbai, earns a big name in the hip-hop industry. Safeena, played by Alia Bhatt, is his love interest and she is also a medical student.

Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar.