Gully Boy Box Office Report: Mahashivratri Pushes Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Film To Over Rs 134 Crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 05, 2019 16:40 IST
Gully Boy Box Office Report: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Gully Boy has so far earned Rs 134.21
  2. Gully Boy released on February 14
  3. Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy will not stop at the box office just yet. On Monday, the film 'benefitted' from Mahashivratri holiday and added Rs 1.28 crore to its total collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh report. Gully Boy currently stands at Rs 134.21. "Gully Boy benefitted from the partial holiday Mahashivratri on Monday. Business on third Monday, therefore, was slightly higher than third Friday," read Taran Adarsh's tweet. Gully Boy released three weeks ago (February 14) and in the third weekend, the film's total earning were recorded at Rs 4.65 crore. "Gully Boy eyes at Rs 140 crore lifetime business. Week 3 - Friday 1.18 crore, Saturday 2.10 crore, Sunday 2.55 crore, Monday 1.28 crore. Total: Rs 134.21 crore. India business," Mr Adarsh added.

Here's the updated box office report of Gully Boy.

 

 

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, which released a month ahead of Gully Boy continues to dominate the box office and on Monday, the film crossed the lifetime business of Ranveer Singh's December release Simmba. Uri has earned Rs 240.38 crore so far.

 

 

Other films that are also running in the theatres now are Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi. The Ajay Devgn-led Total Dhamaal is currently at Rs 123.80 crore while Luka Chuppi in four days has earned Rs 40.03 crore. Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's dacoit drama Sonchiriya also released last Friday but failed to impress the cine-goers despite positive reviews.

 

 

 

 

Gully Boy's plot is based on the story of Murad (Ranveer Singh). Murad, from a budding street rapper from the slums of Mumbai, earns a big name in the hip-hop industry. Safeena, played by Alia Bhatt, is his love interest and she is also a medical student.

Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

