Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Film Makes Its Rs 100 Crore

Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh in a still (courtesy taranadarsh )

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy has made it to the list of Rs 100 crore films of 2019. The Zoya Akhtar-directed movie took off at the box office on a promising note but soon witnessed a downward journey. Gully Boy picked up pace over its first weekend with Rs 18 crore and Rs 21 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who was always hopeful that Gully Boy will indeed cross the Rs 100 crore mark, tweeted on Friday to say: "Gully Boy crosses Rs 100 crore in *extended* Week 1... Biz divided... Metros impressive. Driven by plexes... Mass pockets ordinary/dull... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: Rs 100.30 cr. India biz."

Mr Adarsh also shared Gully Boy's "benchmark" in a tweet. Gully Boy had scored over Rs 50 crore on Day 3 and the film crossed Rs 75 crore in five days. "Lifetime business will depend on how strongly it trends at metros in coming days," added Taran Adarsh.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's previous film Raazi was also well received at the box office and made over Rs 100 crores. Gully Boy's Rs 100 crore is yet another feather in Ranveer Singh's hat as all of his Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed films - Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat" - made over Rs 100 crore and that's just not it.

This year, the first film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark was Ranveer Singh's Simmba, which released in December. Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike is still running at the theatres and has recorded over Rs 228 crore so far. Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, which released in January, has also reportedly made over Rs 100 crore.

Gully Boy opened to terrific reviews last week and not only in Bollywood but the voice of Gully Boy has also echoed in the international circles with actor Will Smith, DJ Diplo and Fast And Furious star Michelle Rodriguez rooting for the film.