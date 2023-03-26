Pinkie Roshan Loves Spending 'Special Time' With Son Hrithik Roshan In The Gym. Saba Azad Reacts

Pinkie Roshan was spotted at the gym with son Hrithik . (courtesy: pinkieroshan )

There is absolutely no doubt that Hrithik Roshan is a fitness enthusiast but did you know who he gets it from? It's none other than his mother, Pinkie Roshan. You can often find the 68-year-old posting videos from her gym diaries on her Instagram feed but her latest entry is a little too special as it features her son Hrithik Roshan. In the adorable video shared by her, we can see both having loads of fun while exercising. Sharing the video, Pinkie revealed how despite meeting often for dinners and lunches, the best spent with her son Hrithik is always in the gym. "Mothe and Son…. We meet all the time, for lunches, dinners, movies, and holidays, sharing our thoughts…. But the most special time is when we're sharing time in the gym together," her caption read. The video was also liked by Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad.

Take a look at Pinkie Roshan's cute video:

Last year, on the occasion of Mother's day, Hrithik Roshan revealed how his mother has taught him some really exciting yoga moves. Sharing a picture with his mother, the Super 30 actor wrote, "Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother's Day. I took her to a movie she didn't like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama knows a lot of good stuff about strength. Happy Mother's Day everyone. Love you, mama."

Here is what Hrithik Roshan posted:

The actor who loves to share snippets from his gym diaries recently shared an awe-inspiring picture of his biceps with his Instagram fans. He also shared a long note along with the image which read, “When the diet and sleep score is on point, it feels so good. Took this in November 2022. Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids' spring break. It's funny how food and sleep - the easy-sounding ones - are where most of us fail. Because they require a quiet mind and content disciplined days. Whereas training at the gym is so simple because it requires aggression which is somehow easier to access than quiet joy.”

Hrithik Roshan added that meditation has helped him change. “What has helped me change my course and up my joy is meditation. Sounds so boring. But once you give it enough time, magical things happen. I started with 10 mins a year ago. And today an hour seems less.” Replying to the post, Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan said, “Nice…Well done.”

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, actress Saba Azad also commented on the image as she wrote, “Spot it”.

See the post here:

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter, which is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone.