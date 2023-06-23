FYI, Viral Pic Allegedly Of Ram Charan And Upasana's Baby Is Fake

Ram Charan with Upasana. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, a daughter, on June 20 in Hyderabad. The media bulletin, released by Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, read, "Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023 at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well." Fans and well-wishers are waiting to catch the first glimpse of “mega little princess”. Now, in the middle of this, Siva Cherry, who is associated with Ram Charan, has cleared the air regarding some “fake pictures” of the couple's baby girl. The tweet read, “Pics circulating in social media are not the pics of #MegaPrincess.”



Pics circulating in social media are not the pics of #MegaPrincess — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) June 20, 2023

Ram Charan's father, superstar Chiranjeevi wrote a heartwarming note to mark the arrival of his granddaughter. He tweeted, “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Ram Charan's RRR co-star Jr NTR also shared a special message. Welcoming them to the parents club, he said, “ Congratulations Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni. Welcome to the parents' club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a lifetime. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness."

Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 20, 2023

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child after 11 years of marriage. The two celebrated their wedding anniversary on June 14. Sharing a happy picture of himself and Upasana, the actor wrote, “It's been an awesome 11 years."

Upasana, in an interview with Hindustan Times, had said, “Like every parent, we are also excited. The child will be allowed the freedom to be themselves, but with a certain set of guidelines and responsibility that they carry forward because sometimes fame comes with a huge responsibility, and it must be valued."