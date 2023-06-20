Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni, 'Welcome To The Parents' Club': Read Jr NTR's Post

Image shared on Twitter. (courtesy: NTR2NTRFans )

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni became parents to a baby girl on Tuesday morning in Hyderabad. On the happy occasion, actor Jr NTR wished the couple and also welcomed them to the "parents club." Jr NTR, who co-starred alongside Ram Charan in the blockbuster movie RRR, shares a close bond with the actor. The duo is often spotted hanging out with each other's families. JR NTR and his wife Lakshmi are proud parents to sons Abhay and Bhargav. Congratulating Ram Charan and Upasana on attaining parenthood, JR NTR tweeted, "Congratulations Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni. Welcome to the parents' club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a lifetime. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness."

Take a look at the heartfelt post here:

Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 20, 2023

Earlier in the day, Ram Charan's dad and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi also expressed his joy at becoming a granddad. Wishing the new parents, Chiranjeevi left the sweetest message for them on Twitter. It read, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents' Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Take a look at Chiranjeevi's post:

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed their first child today morning in Hyderabad. The news of the baby's arrival was shared through a medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The statement read: "Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023 at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well."

Take a look:

Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️



You have spread cheer among the

Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! 🤗😍 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 20, 2023

Looking back at Ram Charan's relationship, the actor and the daughter of a businessman were friends for 7 years before they got engaged.

In an interview with Ritz Magazine in 2016, Ram Charan confirmed that they began dating after the release of his film Magadheera in 2009. Speaking about how the relationship began, he said, “Here was a girl, my friend of 7 years, everybody was able to see her as my ideal partner and I was being oblivious. That's when I realized that I was waiting to find the right girl while I had her with me all along. My perspective transformed.”

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.