Pics - Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande Attend Producer Vanessa Walia's Birthday Bash

Ankita-Vicky, Arjun-Neha and Mouni at the party

It was a star-studded affair as celebs from the Hindi television industry walked in style for the birthday bash of producer Vanessa Walia on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Vanessa Walia has started her career as a producer with John Abraham's spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter in 2019. Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami, Shama Sikander and husband James Milliron attended the bash. The celebs put their best fashion foot forward for the evening. Take a look at the pictures:

Here comes the birthday girl, Vanessa Walia.

Mouni Roy attended the party. Her husband Suraj Nambiar joined later. She chose a black dress for the evening.

Vanessa Walia got a kiss from friend Mouni Roy.

Ankita Lokhande looked gorgeous in a maroon dress.

Ankita came to the party with husband Vicky Jain.

Television couple Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami were dressed in their casual best. Arjun wore a white tee while his wife chose a light-coloured dress.

Also present at the party was Shama Sikander. She was joined by her husband James Milliron.

Vanessa Walia shared inside images from the party. Aamir Ali was also present there. Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande and othere were enjoying the party at the fullest.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Mouni Roy is popular for shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She has also acted in big movies like Brahmastra, Made in China, London Confidential. Arjun Bijlani is popular for daily soaps like Left Right Left, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Ankita Lokhande has featurted in serials like Pavitra Rishta, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.