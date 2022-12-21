Pics: Gauahar Khan Makes Her First Public Appearance After Announcing Pregnancy

Pregnant Gauahar Khan pictured at an award show in Mumbai.

Gauahar Khan, who announced the pregnancy on Tuesday, made her first public appearance at Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 in Mumbai. The actress looked gorgeous in an emerald green ensemble with golden detailing and accessorised it with statement jewellery. She sported natural makeup and styled her hair into a sleek ponytail. Gauahar has also shared a post on her Instagram handle with the Filmfare award for Best Short Film in a fiction category. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "The host , and the Winners !!!!! yayyyy we won for best short film , fiction at the #filmfareottawards2022 ! #sorrybhaisaab ko Thank you ! Congratulations to our amazing directors @sumit.ghildiyal @sumadhikary and my guptaji @mrfilmistaani @arreindia @amazonminitv thank you @filmfare and the jury."

On Tuesday, Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar in a joint Instagram post dropped a cute animated video. The clip opens with these words, "One became two when Z (Zaid) met G (Gauahar). And now the adventure continues as we become Three!" The video concluded with these words, "Gauahar & Zaid +1, In Sha Allah. Seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey."

In the caption, the actress wrote, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in 14 Phere, starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.