Pics From Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter And Kunal Kemmu's Travel Diaries Will Make You Go Green With Envy

Shahid Kapoor with Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu. (Image courtesy khemster2)

Just when we were starting to think that pictures from Shahid Kapoor and his "biker boys" Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu's motorcycle diaries couldn't get any better, we chanced upon more fabulous pictures. On Thursday, Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of himself along with Shahid, Ishaan and another friend, who can been seen happily posing for the photograph. Kunal accompanied the post with a smile emoji. The picture garnered over 5 lakh likes on Instagram. The comments section on the post was replete with several interesting comments. "So many good people in one frame," wrote an Instagram user. "You guys look adorable," added another fan.

Take a look at Kunal Kemmus' post here:

Meanwhile, several fan pages dedicated to Shahid Kapoor on Instagram curated the posts that were originally shared on the Kabir Singh actor's Instagram stories. ICYMI, check out the posts here:

Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khatter, along with Kunal Kemmu have been actively sharing pictures from their getaway and the actors are setting major travel goals. Here are some more posts, you can thanks us later.

Shahid Kapoor hasn't announced his next project as of now but he was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in the 2018 Shashank Khaitan-directed drama Dhadak and Kunal Kemmu's last release was Kalank. Other than that, he was also seen in the web-series Abhay.

