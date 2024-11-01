Watch: Ishaan Khatter Feeds Birthday Cake To Brother Shahid Kapoor. Bonus - Mira Rajput's Epic Expression

Ishaan Khatter is celebrating his 29th birthday today. It's a double feast for Ishaan as his birthday coincided with Diwali this year. Ishaan Khatter shared a famjam picture on his Instagram stories featuring himself, brother Shahid Kapoor, and sister-in-law Mira Rajput. In the picture, Ishaan can be seen feeding Shahid a piece of birthday cake. Don't miss Mira's epic expression in the click. The caption on the picture read, "Birthday on Diwali means 3 cakes (two baked by my amazing 8yo niece) and a goofy bhaabs." Take a look:

Ishaan Khatter also re-shared Mira Rajput's birthday wish on his Instagram stories. Mira wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to the heart, soul and dancing feet of our family. Full of masti, love and tenderness... best chachu, my support and Bhai's baby...our issue." Ishaan replied, "Awww love you."

Ishaan and Mira Rajput share a cordial relationship. On this year, Raksha Bandhan, Mira Rajput tied rakhi to brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan Khatter shared the picture on his Instagram stories. Mira re-shared the picture on her Instagram stories. Mira also shared a famjam picture on her Instagram stories. The picture features Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Sana Kapur and Ruhaan Kapoor. The entire family can be seen posing for a happy frame.

Mira often shares fun-filled pictures of her famjam time with Shahid and his brother. Mira Rajput shared a happy frame with Ishaan Khatter on Instagram. Here, the two are sharing a warm hug. For the caption, she wrote, "Playgroup".

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The lovebirds welcomed Misha in 2016, and Zain in 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon.