Advertisement

Inside The Perfect Couple UK Premiere With Nicole Kidman, Ishaan Khatter And Others

"Thank you London for so much fun last night," wrote Nicole Kidman

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Inside <i>The Perfect Couple</i> UK Premiere With Nicole Kidman, Ishaan Khatter And Others
Scenes from the premiere. (courtesy: nicolekidman)
New Delhi:

The Netflix mystery drama limited series The Perfect Couple is all set to release on September 5. Ahead of the show's release, Nicole Kidman and Ishaan Khatter shared photos from the global premiere. Nicole Kidman posted pictures with her co-stars and she wrote, "Thank you London for so much fun last night at the World Premiere of The Perfect Couple ." Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Shooter Dival, Benji's best friend in the series. An adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, The Perfect Couple features Nicole Kidman as the famous novelist Greer Garrison. The stellar cast also includes Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy.

Check out Nicole Kidman's post here:

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter shared pictures from the London premiere on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "Hello London. The Perfect Couple UK premiere this evening. Bring the energyyyyyy. Take a look at the post here:

Sharing some more clicks from the premiere of The Perfect Couple, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "London you were beautiful! Now for LA September 5th, we perfect the couple."

Nicole Kidman shared the trailer of the whodunnit thriller and she wrote on Instagram, "Two days until The Perfect Couple arrives so cancel your plans now." ICYMI, check out the trailer of The Perfect Couple here.

The series has been directed by Susanne Bier and it will premiere on streaming giant Netflix on September 5. The series marks the second international project for Ishaan Khatter, following the British miniseries A Suitable Boy.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Nicole Kidman, The Perfect Couple, Ishaan Khatter
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Vijay Varma On Filming IC 814 - The Kandahar Hijack: "Was Locked In Six-By-Six Feet Space"
Inside <i>The Perfect Couple</i> UK Premiere With Nicole Kidman, Ishaan Khatter And Others
Weekend Binge: If You Liked <i>Aarya</i>, You Will Love These 5 Dramas
Next Article
Weekend Binge: If You Liked Aarya, You Will Love These 5 Dramas
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com