Inside <i>The Perfect Couple</i> UK Premiere With Nicole Kidman, Ishaan Khatter And Others

The Netflix mystery drama limited series The Perfect Couple is all set to release on September 5. Ahead of the show's release, Nicole Kidman and Ishaan Khatter shared photos from the global premiere. Nicole Kidman posted pictures with her co-stars and she wrote, "Thank you London for so much fun last night at the World Premiere of The Perfect Couple ." Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Shooter Dival, Benji's best friend in the series. An adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, The Perfect Couple features Nicole Kidman as the famous novelist Greer Garrison. The stellar cast also includes Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy.

Check out Nicole Kidman's post here:

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter shared pictures from the London premiere on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "Hello London. The Perfect Couple UK premiere this evening. Bring the energyyyyyy. Take a look at the post here:

Sharing some more clicks from the premiere of The Perfect Couple, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "London you were beautiful! Now for LA September 5th, we perfect the couple."

Nicole Kidman shared the trailer of the whodunnit thriller and she wrote on Instagram, "Two days until The Perfect Couple arrives so cancel your plans now." ICYMI, check out the trailer of The Perfect Couple here.

The series has been directed by Susanne Bier and it will premiere on streaming giant Netflix on September 5. The series marks the second international project for Ishaan Khatter, following the British miniseries A Suitable Boy.