Pics From Mallika Sherawat's Parisian Holiday Are Postcard-Worthy

Mallika Sherawat shared this image. (courtesy mallikasherawat)

Highlights Mallika Sherawat checked into Paris few days ago

She has actively been sharing pictures from her holiday

"Feels so good to be out and about," she wrote

Mallika Sherawat, who shuffles between Mumbai and Los Angeles, found a new spot. The actress checked into Paris, France a few days ago and she has actively been sharing pictures from her postcard-worthy vacation. On her travel itinerary were the usual tourist spots, including Louvre Museum, Pont des Arts nd the Eiffel Tower, of course. The actress also strolled on the streets of Paris and shared the moments on her Instagram. Posting pictures from Louvre Museum, Mallika wrote: "Can't wait to see Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa." Sharing glimpse from her day in the city, "Paris is a city to fall in love with," she wrote.

See the posts here:

"Feels so good to be out and about. #nomorelockdowns," she wrote.

"Paris indeed is the most romantic city," she captioned this one.

Some more from Mallika Sherawat's Paris vacation. Enough to make you go green with envy.

Mallika, who had reportedly been living at this home in Los Angeles for the last months, loves to share pictures from her life there. She shared pictures and videos from the porch, swimming pool and the garden of her stunning LA home. See one of her posts:

Mallika Sherawat, who stepped into Bollywood in 2003 with Khwahish, is best known for starring in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Darna Zaroori Hai and Double Dhamaal. In terms of international projects, she has starred in The Myth with Jackie Chan and William Dear's 2011 film Politics Of Love. The actress, who is a Cannes Film Festival veteran and has made several red carpet appearances over the years, recently starred in a web-series titled Booo Sabki Phategi.