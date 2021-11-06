Pics From Khushi Kapoor's 21st Birthday Celebrations With Sister Janhvi, Friend Aaliyah Kashyap And Others

Khushi Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor has turned 21 years old with a fabulous birthday bash. The diva, who is the younger daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, showed up at her party in a pretty evening dress. Social media updates give us a glimpse inside the star kid's birthday gala. The party seems to have taken place in an open terrace area. The photos that Khushi has posted on Instagram shows her posing with her sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor at a lounging area. The two smile for the camera as they glow under the string of lights overhead. Behind them, we see the stunning city skyline.

In the second slide, Khushi is posing with her friends: filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and fashion blogger and influencer Muskan Chanana.

Janhvi Kapoor also dropped a set of photos from Khushi Kapoor's birthday party. There we get a glimpse of more guests at the celebration. Janhvi's caption was fun to read. She called Khushi by a nickname ad wrote, "Happy Birthday, my laddoo baby."

Aaliyah Kashyap also shared a birthday photo dump on Instagram. The album consisted of some candid photos of Khushi Kapoor and other friends too.

Khushi Kapoor had recently posed with her "favourite trio" for a Diwali postcard. The trio includes Khushi, Aaliyah Kashyap and Muskan Chanana. The women radiated festive vibes in their gorgeous lehenga outfits. Khushi called it, "Everyone's favourite trio."

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's Diwali diaries also consist of a few adorable family postcards. The sisters are seen with their father Boney Kapoor. In one photo, Boney Kapoor plants a kiss on Janhvi's head. In the second photo, he lovingly looks at Khushi. Here's the happy trio:

Be it Diwali festivities or a birthday bash, the Kapoor sisters nails it like a pro.