At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Dinner, The Table Was Set For Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi

Diwali 2021: Manish Malhotra shared this image. (courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Highlights Manish Malhotra hosted Sara, Janhvi and Khushi

He also posted a picture with Rekha

Sara, Janhvi and Khushi were dressed in white

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali dinner for Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. For the festive night, all the women were dressed in white, while Manish Malhotra kept it cool in prints. Sharing a picture from the dinner table, the designer wrote in his caption: "Dinner at home with these gorgeous girls Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor." Sara Ali Khan, in her Instagram story, thanked the designer and she wrote: "Thank you for a fun, chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual." Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are the newest friends on the block. They recently returned from their Kedarnath vacation together.

This is what Manish Malhotra posted:

Screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram story.

The designer also invited veteran actress Rekha for the festive night. "Festive evening at home with my absolute favourite one and only Rekha," he wrote sharing the picture.

See the picture posted by Manish Malhotra here:

Screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram story.

Manish Malhotra, a popular name in the Indian fashion circuit, has styled for films like Rangeela, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, among many, many others. Bollywood stars like Kajol and Kareena Kapoor swear by his designs.

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also an aspiring actress and she studies at the New York Film Academy. In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.