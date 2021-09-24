A Fabulous Night At Manish Malhotra's Looks Like This. Count The Stars

Manish Malhotra with friends. (courtesy manishmalhotra05)

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and friends caught up on Thursday night and they had a blast at his house in Mumbai. The guest list included close friends Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday and mom Bhavana, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan. Phew! Kareena Kapoor, who was in Maldives for her birthday festivities, had to miss the get-together. Manish Malhotra shared glimpses from the fabulous party on his Instagram stories and they were all things pretty. Simply, put, it was a night to remember for these friends.

All the Bollywood stars put their most fashionable foot forward for the get-together. Black seemed to be the recurring shade on the palette. Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and Karisma Kapoor showed up in black outfits, which we loved.

Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan's picks for the night were printed dresses. Amrita Arora and Seema Khan kept it casual yet chic. Seema Khan wore a white top and denims, while Amrita wore an oversized shirt with a pair of shorts.

Manish Malhotra, Malaika-Amrita Arora, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor and Gauri Khan are a part of a close-knit circle that also includes The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni).