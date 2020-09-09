Pics From Ekta Kapoor's 'Fun Trip' With Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza And Others

Ekta Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ektarkapoor)

Ekta Kapoor recently stepped outside with her friends from the TV industry "to seek calm inside." The producer has been updating her Instagram feed with pictures from her outing. In her latest post, Ekta Kapoor posted group photos also featuring her friends and television actresses Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza, Ridhi Dogra, Anita's husband Rohit Reddy and screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh. Going by the photos, it appears that Ekta Kapoor and her gang enjoyed their getaway in a forest. Sharing the photo album, Ekta Kapoor wrote: "Stepped outside to seek calm inside." Anita Hassanandani left this comment on her post: "Such a fun trip" while Mushtaq Shiekh's comment read: "This should be rechristened as the 'sequence' trip. #epicfun."

Check out the photos here:

In a separate post, Ekta Kapoor shared a photo of herself, Krystle D'Souza and Ridhi Dogra and captioned it with blue hearts.

Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza, Mushtaq Shiekh and Rohit Reddy also shared photos from the trip on their respective social media profiles. Take a look:

Ekta Kapoor often shares pictures from her get-togethers with her gang, which comprises Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza, Mushtaq Shiekh, Karishma Tanna and many other celebs. She also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with them, a glimpse of which she shared on Instagram. "We only took out the masks for the picture, they were back on immediately after that!" read her caption.

In terms of work, Ekta Kapoor has produced several television shows and films such as Dream Girl, Hum Paanch, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasturi among others.