Here's When Konkona Sen Sharma And Bhumi Pednekar's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Will Release

Konkona and Bhumi in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. (Image courtesy: konkona )

Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is all set to release on Netflix in September, the streaming platform announced in a statement, reported news agency PTI. The makers have not announced the date yet. The film, which will showcase the story of two cousins (played by Konkona and Bhumi), who help each other to find freedom, is produced by Ekta Kapoor. On Friday, Bhumi Pednekar introduced her character named Kajal from the film like this: "Kajal aka Kitty, she is a dreamer... searching for her Chamakte Sitare...Coming Soon!" Konkona also shared a glimpse of her character from the women-centric film on Instagram. "What does it feel like to live a perfect life in your own messed up bubble? Dolly should know a thing or two about that," she wrote in the caption.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare premiered at the Busan International Film Festival last year. It will premiere on Netflix as a part of its line-up of 17 new stories. In July, Konkona Sen Sharma shared an update about the film's release by sharing a video of herself and Bhumi Pednekar. She wrote: "Watch Dolly and Kitty fight their silent battles while they navigate womanhood, sisterhood and everything in between in this charming story about finding freedom. Can't wait to shine with you my chamakta sitara...coming soon on Netflix."

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also stars Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Aamir Bashir. The film marks Konkona Sen Sharma and Alankrita's second collaborative project. The duo have previously worked together in the 2017 film Lipstick Under My Burkha.