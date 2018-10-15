Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Poster: Konkona Sen Sharma And Bhumi Pednekar 'Join The Rebelution'

- Konkona and Bhumi on the poster of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. (Image courtesy: psbhumi )

The makers of Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare unveiled the first look of the film and it had us hooked immediately. The poster features film's lead actresses Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, trapped in cages. Ekta Kapoor, who will be producing the film, shared the poster on social media on Monday and wrote: "You didn't make them so you don't get to break them! Presenting Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The journey begins." The tagline on the poster read: "Join the REBELution." Though we couldn't decipher the film's plot based on the poster but going by Ekta's caption on the post, seems like Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare might be a women-centric film about breaking stereotypes. The film will be directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava.

Konkona Sen Sharma announced her association with the film by sharing the poster on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Inside or outside, we will do as we please." Bhumi Pednekar, who seemed all excited to be a part of the film, wrote: "I'm so excited to start this journey with one of my favorite directors, Alankrita and Konkona."

Check out the poster here:

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare director Alankrita Shrivastava, who has previously worked with Ekta Kapoor in her last film Lipstick Under My Burkha, in an interview with news agency IANS earlier this year, said that she was excited to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor once again. "I am really excited about collaborating with Ekta Kapoor and Balaji for my next film. I think it needs courage and a certain risk-taking ability to back films like the ones I want to make. And I'm so glad to have found a brave producer and presenter in Ekta. The future is female, and I think more women collaborating is the change that we need to see. Not just in India, but the world over," IANS quoted Alankrita as saying.