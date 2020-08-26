When Ekta Kapoor And Her Gang Took Off Their Masks For A Pic. See Her Post

Ekta Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ektarkapoor )

Ekta Kapoor occupied a spot on the list of trends on Wednesday after she shared a picture from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, featuring her friends from the television industry. The post is going crazy viral on social media, courtesy Ekta Kapoor's caption in it. Sharing the picture, which features herself and several other TV stars like Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Kanchi Kaul, Ridhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, Harleen Sethi, Ridhima Pandit and Anupria Goenka posing for a selfie, Ekta Kapoor wrote: "Ganpati Bappa Morya! We only took out the masks for the picture, they were back on immediately after that!"

Pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that were held at Ekta Kapoor's place were also shared by Ridhi Dogra, Krystle D'Souza and Ridhima Pandit. "Gannu, thank you for being and bringing love to me. Ekta, thank you for being so warm, kind and gracious. You are all things love my girl," read Ridhi Dogra's caption while Krystle and Riddhima posted the pictures with heart emojis.

Before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Ekta Kapoor used to hand out with Krystle D'Souza, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and other stars from her TV shows frequently. She has also shared glimpses of the aforementioned get-togethers on her Instagram feed. We have picked a few for you, take a look:

In terms of work, Ekta Kapoor has produced several television shows and films such as Dream Girl, Hum Paanch, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasturi among others.