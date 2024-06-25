Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Visit Their New House With Daughter Raha

Ranbir, Alia spotted at their new house with daughter Raha

Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are often spotted visiting their under-construction house in Bandra, were once again seen paying a visit this morning. However, this time, they were accompanied by their little one, daughter Raha, and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. In several pictures from the site, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and his mom Neetu were seen entering and then exiting the multi-storey house together. Alia was spotted carrying little Raha, who looked cute as a button in a beige outfit, in her arms. Alia was wearing a co-ord set, while Ranbir wore a white shirt and black pants. Neetu kept it casual in a white outfit.

Here are some pictures from today morning:

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor often visit their under-construction house to check the progress. The couple was last spotted visiting the site in March this year. Ranbir could be seen checking out the view from a massive balcony at their bungalow.

Take a look at the picture below:

Last month, a source confirmed that the couple will move into the new house in a few months. Talking about the couple's plans, a source told Hindustan Times that the actors will be moving into their new bungalow in two-three months. “The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to,” said the source.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra, while Ranbir's last film was the blockbuster Animal. Ranbir Kapoor is currently filming Ramayana with Sai Pallavi.