Pics: After National Award Win, Kriti Sanon Visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Kriti Sanon pictured at the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Mimi star Kriti Sanon won big at the 69th National Films Awards. Kriti Sanon shares her Best Actress Award with Alia Bhatt, who won for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. To celebrate her National Award win, the actress visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Saturday. Kriti was pictured distributing sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside. Kriti Sanon was accompanied by her family - her mom Geeta, dad Rahul and sister Nupur. The actress was dressed in her festive best for the occasion. See the pictures from her visit here:

Meanwhile, its celebration time in the Sanon house. Kriti shared pictures of herself "surrounded by love and loved ones" on Friday. Take a look:

After winning the National Award, Kriti Sanon had shared this extensive post. She congratulated fellow National Award winner Alia Bhatt in her post and she wrote, "Congratulations Alia. So, so well deserved. I've always admired your work and I'm too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yaayyiie. Big hug. Let's celebrate.

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Before that, she featured in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She also starred in Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The actress also has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor in the line-up. She will also co-star with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew.

Kriti Sanon is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi, to name a few.