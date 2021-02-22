Pic: Raveena Tandon In A Throwback From Her Wedding

Raveena Tandon shared this image. (courtesy officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon decided to share a chunk of memories in the form of throwback pictures on her and Anil Thadani's 17th wedding anniversary on Monday. She shared some relatively recent pictures with her husband as well. Accompanying the pictures with a mushy caption, the actress wrote: "Now and forever and many more lives hereafter, yours eternally." She added the hashtags #17years and #lovelaughterhappiness to her post. Raveena's Instafam wished her in the comments section of her post. "Happy anniversary guys," wrote Neelam Kothari Soni. "Happy anniversary to you both," commented Farah Khan.

See the pictures shared by Raveena Tandon here:

Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple are parents to a daughter named Rasha and son Ranbir Thadani. The actress also adopted two daughters - Pooja and Chaya in the 1990s when she was a single mother.

In terms of work, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, which is slated to release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The actress announced her association with the project last year and wrote: "Happy to share this much awaited news with all! Thank you, my coolest director in the world Prashanth Neel for such a warm welcome in the KGF family. In and as Ramika Sen."

Raveena Tandon was last seen in Shab, which released in 2017. In the same year, she starred in Maatr.The actress also featured as one of the judges in the ninth season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, along with choreographer-director Ahmed Khan.