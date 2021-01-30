KGF: Chapter 2 - Yash's Film Will Release In Theatres On...

KGF: Chapter 2 - A promotional poster of the film. (Image courtesy: thenameisyash)

Highlights KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

The film is the sequel to Yash's 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur

All KGF fans, buckle up! The film, starring Yash in the lead role, will open in theatres on July 16 this year. Excited, right? The actor, on Friday, announced the release date of his much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 with a new poster featuring himself. "Fasten your seat belt cause the date is set," read the caption on the post. The film will release worldwide in July. In the new poster, Yash can be seen dressed in a brown suit and holding a machine gun with a magnificent lion statue behind him. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Check out Yash's post here:

Earlier this month, the makers of the film dropped its teaser and broke the Internet. In case you haven't seen it yet, take a look now:

The teaser was released before the scheduled time following a leak, about which the film's executive producer Karthik Gowda even shared a tweet on January 7.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to Yash's 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1, in which the actor reprises his role as Rocky, who is adamant about fulfilling the promise he made to his dying mother, that he won't die poor. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Meanwhile, check out the posters of the film that have been released till now:

Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand



All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash#KGFChapter2#HappyBirthdayYashpic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020

In terms of work, Yash has also featured in films like Moggina Manasu, Rocky, Kallara Santhe, Gokula, Thamassu, Modalasala, Kirataka, Lucky, Chandra and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari among others.