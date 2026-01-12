Pic Of The Day: Leonardo DiCaprio Poses With Golden Globes Winner Owen Cooper

The 83rd Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, US, on Sunday, January 11. Adolescent actor Owen Cooper scripted history as the youngest winner to clinch a trophy in the Best Supporting Actor (Male) category for a TV series. A moment from the award ceremony—which has already gone crazy viral—features Owen posing with One Battle After Another actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Viral Pic-Worthy Moment

In the video, Owen Cooper poses with Leonardo DiCaprio. While DiCaprio flashes a thumbs-up sign, Owen beams with pride.

Don't miss how Cooper pats DiCaprio on the shoulder after the first round of photo-op.

The duo then poses for another picture.

Sharing the video on its official Instagram handle, the Golden Globes account wrote: "Two generations of incredible teenage actors right here."

Interestingly, Leonardo DiCaprio missed out on the Best Actor Award for One Battle After Another. Nonetheless, the film won awards in four categories out of nine nominations.

Owen's Speech After Winning the Award

"Standing here at the Golden Globes does not feel real whatsoever," Cooper said in his acceptance speech from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

"What an incredible journey my family and I have been through. We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family," he said.

"What started out as something I thought I might be okay at—or awful at, I never knew—so I took a risk and went to drama classes. I was the only boy there; it was embarrassing, but I got through it," Cooper continued.

"But I'm still very much an apprentice. I'm still learning every day—from the people standing in front of you, who've inspired me. I wouldn't be here without you," he said.

Cooper's win for his role in the Stephen Graham Netflix limited series also makes him the second-youngest male actor to win a Golden Globe, behind Ricky Schroder—who was 9 years old when he won in the previous Golden Globe category of New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture for his role in the 1980 film The Champ.