Petta Teaser: Rajinikanth Fans Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Birthday Gift

Petta teaser is Rajinikanth's birthday gift for his fans. The video, which hit the Internet on Wednesday morning, was released by Sun Pictures. "Happy birthday superstar, Rajinikanth. Here is the Petta birthday 'treatser'," read the caption. The teaser gives us a glimpse of Rajinikanth's roles and his swag is just off the charts (as always). Petta teaser ends on Rajinikanth's trademark pose - the way he wears his sunglasses in circular motion. The video will keep you hooked with its background score and visuals of Rajinikanth. 'Petta Teaser' and 'Happy Birthday Thalaiva' are some of the hashtags that are trending today. Rajinikanth turned 68 on Wednesday.

Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and the film also stars Simran, Trisha Krishnan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Petta marks the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj. At the audio launch of Petta, Rajinikanth said, "Karthik has a very different style of storytelling. He directed this film like a true Rajinikanth fan. Petta is an entertaining throwback to the kind of films I did in 1990s. Karthik has extracted from me the kind of work I used to perform three to four decades ago," reported news agency IANS.

Petta is slated to release during Pongal.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of the recently-released film 2.0. The Hindi version has earned over Rs 164 crore. 2.0 is directed by S Shankar and is the sequel to their 2010 film Enthiran. 2.0 also featured Akshay Kumar.

(With IANS inputs)

