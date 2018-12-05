Rajinikanth's Petta: First Glimpse Of Nawqazuddin Siddiqui As Singaar Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Singaar Singh in Petta (Image courtesy nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Highlights "The killer performer Nawazuddin sir as Singaar Singh," wrote Karthik Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared his look from the film on social media Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj

The makers of Rajinikanth's Petta unveiled yet another poster of the film featuring the "killer performer" Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday. The 44-year-old actor plays the role of Singaar Singh in the film. Petta director Karthik Subbaraj shared the first look poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui on social media and captioned it: "Here it is... The killer performer Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir as Singaar Singh in Petta." The new poster of Petta features a close-up of the actor sporting a moustache and spectacles. Nawazuddin is making his Tamil debut with Petta, which also happens to be the actor's first collaboration with Rajinikanth. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared his look from the film on social media and wrote: "First look of Singaar Singh in Petta.

In August, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had shared a picture of himself rehearsing a scene from the film. "Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie (preciously called) Thalaivar 165. Delighted to be working with the Superstar Thalaivar."

Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie #Thalaivar165.

Delighted to be working with the Superstar #Thalaivarpic.twitter.com/JXfVheBAvR — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 28, 2018

Previously, makers had unveiled the poster featuring Rajinikanth with south Indian actress Simran Bagga. In the poster, Rajinikanth and Simran navigate their way through a crowd of people holding potted plants and with huge smiles on their faces.

Take a look at the poster here:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Nandita Das' Manto, where the actor played the role of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. He is also shooting for Motichoor Chaknachoor, also starring Athiya Shetty.

Petta is scheduled to release on Pongal 2019.