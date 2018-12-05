Rajinikanth's Petta: First Glimpse Of Nawqazuddin Siddiqui As Singaar Singh

Highlights
- "The killer performer Nawazuddin sir as Singaar Singh," wrote Karthik
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared his look from the film on social media
- Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj
The makers of Rajinikanth's Petta unveiled yet another poster of the film featuring the "killer performer" Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday. The 44-year-old actor plays the role of Singaar Singh in the film. Petta director Karthik Subbaraj shared the first look poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui on social media and captioned it: "Here it is... The killer performer Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir as Singaar Singh in Petta." The new poster of Petta features a close-up of the actor sporting a moustache and spectacles. Nawazuddin is making his Tamil debut with Petta, which also happens to be the actor's first collaboration with Rajinikanth. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared his look from the film on social media and wrote: "First look of Singaar Singh in Petta.
Here it is... The killer performer @Nawazuddin_S sir as #SingaarSingh in #Petta .. #PettaCharacterPosterpic.twitter.com/tCcu9LNk8x— karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 5, 2018
In August, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had shared a picture of himself rehearsing a scene from the film. "Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie (preciously called) Thalaivar 165. Delighted to be working with the Superstar Thalaivar."
Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie #Thalaivar165.— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 28, 2018
Delighted to be working with the Superstar #Thalaivarpic.twitter.com/JXfVheBAvR
Previously, makers had unveiled the poster featuring Rajinikanth with south Indian actress Simran Bagga. In the poster, Rajinikanth and Simran navigate their way through a crowd of people holding potted plants and with huge smiles on their faces.
Take a look at the poster here:
#PettaPongalParaak— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) November 14, 2018
@rajinikanth@karthiksubbaraj@SimranbaggaOffc@anirudhofficial@VijaySethuOffl@Nawazuddin_S@SasikumarDir@trishtrasherspic.twitter.com/rPxBgZNqKi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Nandita Das' Manto, where the actor played the role of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. He is also shooting for Motichoor Chaknachoor, also starring Athiya Shetty.
Petta is scheduled to release on Pongal 2019.