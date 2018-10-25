Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares Motichoor Chaknachoor Look, Says 'Bringing Special Gift'. See Pic

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Motichoor Chaknachoor (Courtesy nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has started shooting for his next movie Motichoor Chaknachoor, shared a BTS photo from the sets of the film. The photo shared by Nawazuddin features himself dressed as groom in a red and white sherwani. A young boy is Nawazuddin's company in the photo, who is also dressed in a similar outfit. Motichoor Chaknachoor is a romantic comedy, which revolves around an "odd couple". Directed by Debamitra Hassan, the film also features Athiya Shetty. "We are bringing a special gift for all the lovable kids and their family. Motichoor Chaknachoor - a romantic wedding comedy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui captioned the photo. For the first time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be sharing screen space with Athiya Shetty, who was last seen in Mubarakan. For their roles in the film, Nawazuddin and Athiya are reportedly undergoing extensive language and accent training. Motichoor Chaknachoor went on floors last week and the film will be entirely shot in Bhopal.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Nandita Das directed Manto, which mostly received positive reviews from the critics. Manto is based on the life of Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, who challenged all forms of orthodoxy through his written pieces. Manto was screened in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. The film also featured Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Motichoor Chaknachoor is Athiya Shetty's third film, who made her Bollywood debut with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Athiya featured in a special song from the film Nawabzaade titled Tere Naal Nachna.